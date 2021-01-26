The Graph (GRT) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001593 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $635.65 million and approximately $168.13 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.00852284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00052110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04439686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017704 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars.

