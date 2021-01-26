The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.15 and a 200-day moving average of $273.61. The company has a market capitalization of $306.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

