The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.15 and its 200-day moving average is $273.61. The company has a market capitalization of $306.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

