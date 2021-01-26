The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.47

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.39. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 308,802 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

