The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 328.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,159 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 987,207 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,703,000 after purchasing an additional 852,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,077,000 after purchasing an additional 769,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 620,187 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

