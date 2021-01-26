The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,733 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies comprises approximately 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $81,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,544 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 987,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,077,000 after purchasing an additional 769,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 620,187 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,646,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,790,000 after purchasing an additional 596,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 72,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

