The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.25

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 34934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

