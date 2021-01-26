The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Up 7.2%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.07. 24,556,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 13,122,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter worth $1,729,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 45.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 551,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 173,559 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 35.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 27.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.