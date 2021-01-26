The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 446 ($5.83). The stock had a trading volume of 138,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,789. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Merchants Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 553 ($7.22).

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

