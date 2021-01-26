The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 446 ($5.83). The stock had a trading volume of 138,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,789. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Merchants Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 553 ($7.22).
The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) Company Profile
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.