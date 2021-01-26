The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Sells $42,191.10 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $23,682.49.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00.

REAL stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 2,881,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,273. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after acquiring an additional 734,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

