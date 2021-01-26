The Sandbox Reaches Market Cap of $58.94 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 65.6% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.0898 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $58.94 million and approximately $23.19 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024078 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 122.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,687,916 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.