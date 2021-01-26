The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Up 58.3% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $58.61 million and $38.80 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00025019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,687,916 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

