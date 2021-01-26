The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Cut to “Underperform” at Raymond James

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLNCF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on The Valens from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of VLNCF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 1,533,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,300. The Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

