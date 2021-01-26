The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $68,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $311.85 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.