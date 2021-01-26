The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Trading Down 8.3%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.38. 1,212,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,075,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned 3.56% of The9 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

