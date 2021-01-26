THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $51,850.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005160 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

