Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $127,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $8.68 on Tuesday, hitting $510.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,655. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.70. The company has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

