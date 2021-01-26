THETA (THETA) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $225.30 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00006950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00069306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00835723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.26 or 0.04438607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012275 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

