Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 52-Week High at $121.42

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.42 and last traded at $121.21, with a volume of 15393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.14.

A number of analysts have commented on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Thor Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

