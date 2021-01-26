THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $362.03 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $362.03 million and approximately $29.51 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00007236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00051062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00130699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00284195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00069132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036804 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.