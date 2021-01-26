Thore Cash Achieves Market Cap of $22,006.85 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $22,006.85 and approximately $45,927.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00414079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

