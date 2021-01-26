ThoreCoin Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $536.33 million and approximately $33,811.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $6,187.00 or 0.19500000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00130273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00282839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036621 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

