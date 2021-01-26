Tidex Token (TDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,530.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 778.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $4.08 million and $3,530.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 250.9% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00051697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00289621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00072116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037131 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

