Tidex Token (TDX) Market Cap Hits $721,108.56

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 82.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $721,108.56 and $3.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

