TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $361,639.45

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $361,639.45 and approximately $2.53 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00431758 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

