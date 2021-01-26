Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) rose 21.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 18,677,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 9,256,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

