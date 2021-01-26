Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.23

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $4.97. Tiptree shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 69,066 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.60.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter.
About Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.
