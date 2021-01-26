Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.23

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $4.97. Tiptree shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 69,066 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tiptree by 568.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

