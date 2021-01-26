Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce $295.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.29 million. Titan International posted sales of $301.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million.

TWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

TWI stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $413.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Titan International by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

