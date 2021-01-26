Tixl Trading Up 76.9% This Week (MTXLT)

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Tixl token can currently be bought for $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on popular exchanges. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 76.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tixl Token Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

Tixl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

