Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 1,190,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,491,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

TLSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $254.31 million, a P/E ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 337,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

