Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87. 3,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of non dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company offers non dairy soy based products includes frozen desserts, nondairy cheeses and spreads, other frozen food products and various dry grocery products to gourmet shops, kosher supermarkets, natural/health food stores and national and regional supermarket chains.

