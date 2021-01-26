TOKPIE Price Down 60.5% Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 60.5% lower against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $234,893.83 and $362.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000140 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars.

