TONToken Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (TON)

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, TONToken has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TONToken has a total market cap of $567,928.01 and approximately $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TONToken token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TONToken alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00129464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036708 BTC.

TONToken Profile

TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. TONToken’s official website is toncommunity.org

Buying and Selling TONToken

TONToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TONToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TONToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TONToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TONToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TONToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.