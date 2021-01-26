TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $2.18. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 102 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on VREYF. CIBC lifted their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

