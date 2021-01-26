Tornado (TCORE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $962,913.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Tornado has a market cap of $470,591.74 and $962,913.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can now be bought for $78.43 or 0.00243200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00278268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037927 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.