Total (TOT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1/21/2021 – Total is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Total was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

1/15/2021 – Total had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – Total had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/12/2021 – Total is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Total had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Total was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Total was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/9/2020 – Total was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2020 – Total was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of TOT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.9583 dividend. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 16.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Total by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Total by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

