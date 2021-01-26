Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 2,855 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

PCRX opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

