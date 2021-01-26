Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$97,668.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,771,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$171,335,788.42.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,973.50.

On Thursday, December 31st, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$84,979.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,883.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.25 per share, with a total value of C$86,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,935.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.70 per share, with a total value of C$186,997.00.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock traded down C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,256. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$21.40. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOU. TD Securities raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.15.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

