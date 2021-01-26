Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 568 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded down $6.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.92. The company had a trading volume of 251,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,908. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

