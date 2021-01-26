Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,829,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 403,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $544.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,622. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $498.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.