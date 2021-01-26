TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) versus Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Financial Comparison

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and TransCoastal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $18.38 billion 1.57 $4.08 billion $2.27 10.79 TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TransCoastal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.1% of TransCoastal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransCoastal has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Natural Resources and TransCoastal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 15 0 2.79 TransCoastal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $32.72, indicating a potential upside of 33.61%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than TransCoastal.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and TransCoastal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources -3.03% -1.74% -0.76% TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TransCoastal beats Canadian Natural Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2019, the company had gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 9,917 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 12,651 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,460 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,607 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TransCoastal

TransCoastal Corporation, an energy development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It holds interests in approximately 100 acquired or divested wells; and 200 undeveloped locations covering an area of approximately 6000 acres of leased oil and gas property located primarily in the panhandle area of west Texas. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

