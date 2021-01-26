Transcodium 1-Day Volume Tops $3,044.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $537,551.02 and approximately $3,044.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00842264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.94 or 0.04433926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

TNS is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,310,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

