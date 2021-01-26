TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.79 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $694.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $697.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $689.36 million. TransUnion posted sales of $685.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,037 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $91.62 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

