Travala.com Market Capitalization Reaches $78.78 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $78.78 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00005352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00052477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00128475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00284782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00036956 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,538,517 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.