Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.02

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $10.71. Travelzoo shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 53,585 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research lowered Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.08.
Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)
Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.
See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.