Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Trading 8.3% Higher

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.49. 148,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 47,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research lowered Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $129.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

