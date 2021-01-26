Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.70

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 35747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 146,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

