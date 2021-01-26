Triumph Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,075,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $6,233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.