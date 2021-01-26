Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) (CVE:TIG) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) (CVE:TIG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 54,650 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.38. The stock has a market cap of C$24.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27.

Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) Company Profile (CVE:TIG)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interests in the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Andalusite Peak property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.