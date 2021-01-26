Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 116,850 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.38% of Triumph Group worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Triumph Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

TGI opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

